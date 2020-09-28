IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of September 29, 2020?

In a thrilling super-over contest, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stood victorious over four-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Both the teams scored 201 runs in the allotted 20 overs which took the match into the Super Over. Mumbai Indians scored seven runs in the Super Over. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chased the target till the last delivery to win the match.

After being asked to bat first, RCB got off to a brilliant start. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal both struck regular boundaries to Mumbai Indians bowlers and took the team over the 50-run mark in the sixth over.

Kohli once again failed to leave a mark as he scored just three runs before Rahul Chahar dismissed him. The skipper's dismissal brought de Villiers out on the field.

Mumbai Indians, who had to chase a target of 202 runs, witnessed a very poor start as Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the second over of the innings. In the next over, Suryakumar Yadav was sent back to the pavilion by Isuru Udana.

The fall of wickets did not stop as Quinton de Kock was removed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the seventh over, reducing Mumbai Indians to 39/3.