IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of September 26, 2020?

Prithvi Shaw's 43-ball 64 and a clinical bowling performance led by South African duo Kagiso Rabada (3/26) and Anrich Nortje (2/21) helped Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs in their IPL encounter on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket stadium.

Chasing a target of 176, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team were outplayed in every department of the game by Delhi. They were restricted to 131/7 at the end of 20 overs. This is the three-time champions' second consecutive defeat this season.

This is the first time since 2010 that DC have started an IPL season with two consecutive victories. Meanwhile, they are on top of the table now with four points.