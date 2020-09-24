IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of September 25, 2020?

Kings XI Punjab, led by KL Rahul, defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 6th fixture of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Rahul's unbeaten 132 off 69 balls helped KXIP post a mammoth 206/3 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB were bowled out for 109 in 17 overs.

RCB needed big contributions from their star-studded top order to stand a chance in the mammoth chase. But what ensued was far from it, as Mohammed Shami put the early breaks on the RCB innings, giving away just 14 runs in the three overs he bowled and taking the wicket of Philippe.

With the latest fixture coming to an end, here's a look at the IPL 2020 points table as of September 25, 2020: