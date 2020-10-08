IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 8, 2020?

On Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted a 69-run victory against Kings XI Punjab in the 22nd fixture of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KL Rahul's Punjab started the chase on a disappointing note as opener Mayank Agarwal and the skipper himself were dismissed rather quickly. Nicholas Pooran almost sparked a comeback as he scripted a 17-ball 50, which is also his maiden half-century in the IPL, and the fastest in the tournament so far. However, it was a one-man show as all the remaining players in the squad were dismissed under the 15-run mark.

Glenn Maxwell, who is known for his hard-hitting gameplays, once again failed to perform for his side.

Earlier, Hyderabad openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scripted a 160-run partnership in 15 overs. However, Punjab picked three wickets in quick succession as Warner and Co were reduced to 171 runs with the loss of 3 wickets. But that did not damage the hard work done by openers as other batsmen including Kane Williamson helped Hyderabad set a target of 201.

With the win, Hyderabad surpassed three teams to reach the third spot with 6 points in 6 games, just below Mumbai Indians (8 points in 6 games) and Delhi Capitals (8 points in 6 games).

Punjab, meanwhile, remain at the bottom with just 2 points in 6 games.

Here's the points table:

1. Mumbai Indians - 8 (points), +1.488 (NRR)

2. Delhi Capitals - 8 (points), +1.060 (NRR)

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (points), +0.232 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 (points), +0.002 (NRR)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 (points), -1.355 (NRR)

6. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.371 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 4 (points), -0.826 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 2 (points), -0.431 (NRR)