IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 8, 2020?

On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders scripted a surprising 10-run victory over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It seemed like the Kolkata bowlers came out of the syllabus for Chennai. A bowling line-up that contained Chennai's batting prowess consisting the likes of Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni among others. Due credit must be given to Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik for his brilliant captaincy, and of course the bowlers who did the unthinkable, specially after the Watson-Rayudu partnership ended.

With today's victory, Kolkata moved up a spot in the points table. They are now third with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals holding first and second spot respectively.

Chennai, meanwhile, hold the fifth position with a slight change in their Net Run Rate (NRR). The Dhoni-led side has won only two games out of six.

Here's the points table:

1. Mumbai Indians - 8 (points), +1.488 (NRR)

2. Delhi Capitals - 8 (points), +1.060 (NRR)

3. Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 (points), +0.002 (NRR)

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 (points), -1.355 (NRR)

5. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.371 (NRR)

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 (points), -0.417 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 4 (points), -0.826 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 2 (points), +0.178 (NRR)