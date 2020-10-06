IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 7, 2020?

Mumbai Indians put out a very dominating performance to trounce Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.

Chasing a massive target of 194 runs, Rajasthan Royals witnessed a very poor start as the team gave away three wickets in the first three overs. Trent Boult dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson in the first and third over respectively while Jasprit Bumrah got hold of Steve Smith in the second over.

Opener Jos Buttler was then joined by Mahipal Lomror on the field but their partnership also did not last long as the latter was sent back to the pavilion by Rahul Chahar in the ninth over. Tom Curran then came out to bat but it was Buttler who shifted gear and started playing with an attacking mindset, scoring regular boundaries.

Buttler then went on to complete his half-century, providing Rajasthan Royals with some momentum. However, Buttler's 70-run innings was brought to an end by James Pattinson in the 14th over. The fall of wickets did not stop as Curran (15) too gave away his wicket in the next over.

Mumbai Indians' bowlers continued their dominance in the match and helped their team secure a comfortable win in the match. Bumrah picked four wickets while Boult and Pattinson took two wickets each in the match as Rajasthan Royals were all out on 136 runs.

This was Mumbai Indians' third consecutive win in the tournament. Also, with this win, the Rohit Sharma-led team has climbed to the top position on the points table.

Here's the points table!

1. Mumbai Indians - 8 (points), +1.488 (NRR)

2. Delhi Capitals - 8 (points), +1.060 (NRR)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 (points), -1.355 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 (points), -0.121 (NRR)

5. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.342 (NRR)

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 (points), -0.417 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 4 (points), -0.826 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 2 (points), +0.178 (NRR)