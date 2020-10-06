IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 6, 2020?

Delhi Capitals on Monday thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to reclaim the pole position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table.

With four wins in five matches, the Capitals are at the top of the table with 8 points. Their net run rate is 1.060, only behind Mumbai Indians who are now second in the points table with three wins in five matches.

RCB, who were outclassed by the Capitals on Monday, have also registered three wins in five matches but are behind Mumbai Indians due to net run rate. While Mumbai has a net RR of +1.214, RCB have -1.355.

With two wins in four matches, Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the fourth spot. Rajasthan Royals also have four points from four matches but are behind KKR in net run rate.

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad both have registered two wins each in the five matches they have played. But CSK's better run rate keeps it ahead of SRH in the points table at the sixth position.

Kings XI Punjab with only one win in five matches are at the bottom of the table.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Capitals thrashed RCB to register their fourth win in five matches, Asked to bat first, knocks by Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (53) and Prithvi Shaw (42) powered Delhi Capitals to 196 for four.

Chasing a total of 197, RCB never looked like in the game as it kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Kagiso Rabada then led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking the big wicket of Virat Kohli.