IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 5, 2020?

On Sunday, fans witnessed two great contests - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians defeated David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad to claim the first spot in the Indian Premier League points table rankings. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, scripted yet another 10-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab. This is their second 10-wicket victory. The first came in 2013 against none other than Punjab.

The Orange Cap now has a new owner. Punjab's KL Rahul, who was earlier on the second spot, surpassed his teammate Mayank Agarwal to claim the Orange Cap as he took his total runs tally to 302 with a brilliant inning in today's match. Agarwal is now on the third spot as Chennai's du Plessis has moved up a spot after the South African batsman score 87 off 53 balls today.

The Purple Cap, however, has the same owner - Yuzvendra Chahal. The spinner on Saturday took 3 wickets in the game against Rajasthan Royals to take his tally to 8, edging Punjab's Mohammed Shami (8) in the average economy rate to hold the Purple Cap. Mumbai bowlers Trent Boult (8) and James Pattinson (7) moved up spots after today's game.

Meanwhile, here's the points table!

1. Mumbai Indians - 6 (points), +1.214 (NRR)

2. Delhi Capitals - 6 (points), +0.588 (NRR)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 (points), -0.954 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 (points), -0.121 (NRR)

5. Rajasthan Royals - 4 (points), -0.317 (NRR)

6. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.342 (NRR)

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 (points), -0.417 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 2 (points), +0.178 (NRR)