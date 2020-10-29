IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 30?

On Thursday, Chennai Super Kings landed a heavy blow to Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian Premier League campaign with a 6-wicket win over Eoin Morgan-led side at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It was Ruturaj Gaikwad's scintillating 53-ball 72 and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 31 off 11 that helped Chennai dismantle the Knights.

The win helped Chennai take their points tally to 10, but the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side remains at the bottom of the eight-team competition. KKR, despite the loss, hold the fifth spot with slim chances of making to the playoffs.

Kolkata, who are placed fifth, have a lower Net Run Rate (NRR) than Kings XI Punjab who stand fourth with both teams having 12 points each. However, Punjab has the advantage of playing one less match than Kokata.

Here's the points table as of October 27, 2020:

1. Mumbai Indians - 16 (points), 12 (games), +1.186 (NRR)

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 (points), 12 (games), +0.048 (NRR)

3. Delhi Capitals - 14 (points), 12 (games), +0.030 (NRR)

4. Kings XI Punjab - 12 (points), 12 (games), -0.049 (NRR)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (points), 13 (games), -0.467 (NRR)

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 (points), 12 (games), +0.396 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 10 (points), 12 (games), -0.505 (NRR)

8. Chennai Super Kings - 10 (points), 13 (games), -0.532 (NRR)