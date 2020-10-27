IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 28?

On Tuesday, Wriddhiman Saha stamped his class with a 45-ball 87 before Rashid Khan dished out a clinical bowling performance as Sunrisers Hyderabad kept themselves alive in the race for IPL playoffs with a whopping 88-run win over Delhi Capitals at the at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points) have now moved up to sixth from the seventh position with this win, while the Delhi Capitals, who slumped to their third consecutive loss, were pushed down to the third spot with 14 points.

Brief scores: SRH: 219/2 wkts in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 87, David Warner 66; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/35) beat DC: 131 all out in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 36, Ajinkya Rahane 26; Rashid Khan 3/7) by 88 runs

Here's the points table as of October 27, 2020:

1. Mumbai Indians - 14 (points), 11 (games), +1.252 (NRR)

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 (points), 11 (games), +0.092 (NRR)

3. Delhi Capitals - 14 (points), 12 (games), +0.030 (NRR)

4. Kings XI Punjab - 12 (points), 12 (games), -0.049 (NRR)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (points), 12 (games), -0.479 (NRR)

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 (points), 12 (games), +0.396 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 10 (points), 12 (games), -0.505 (NRR)

8. Chennai Super Kings - 6 (points), 12 (games), -0.602 (NRR)

(With PTI inputs)