IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 26, 2020?

On Sunday, fans witnessed two great contests in the Indian Premier League - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai defeated Virat Kohli's Bangalore and Steven Smith's Rajasthan were victorious over table-toppers Mumbai Indians. Both winning teams were victorious by 8 wickets.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star of the show as his 51-ball 65 helped Chennai complete the 145-run chase set by Kohli and Co. For Rajasthan, it was Ben Stokes who fired a century at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to complete a hefty run chase of 195. Mumbai's Hardik Pandya scored 60 runs in 21 balls to mark his 4th IPL half-century.

Despite the loss, Mumbai stays at the top with a slightly damaged Net Run Rate (NRR). Rajasthan, however, have climbed to the 6th position, eliminating Chennai's chances of making the playoffs this season.

Here's the points table:

1. Mumbai Indians - 14 (points), 11 (games), +1.252 (NRR)

2. Delhi Capitals - 14 (points), 11 (games), +0.434 (NRR)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 (points), 11 (games), +0.092 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (points), 11 (games), -0.476 (NRR)

5. Kings XI Punjab - 10 (points), 11 (games), -0.103 (NRR)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 10 (points), 12 (games), -0.505 (NRR)

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8 (points), 11 (games), +0.029 (NRR)

8. Chennai Super Kings - 6 (points), 12 (games), -0.602 (NRR)