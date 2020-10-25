Cricket

IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 26, 2020?

By FPJ Web Desk

Ben Stokes (L) with Sanju Samson
On Sunday, fans witnessed two great contests in the Indian Premier League - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai defeated Virat Kohli's Bangalore and Steven Smith's Rajasthan were victorious over table-toppers Mumbai Indians. Both winning teams were victorious by 8 wickets.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star of the show as his 51-ball 65 helped Chennai complete the 145-run chase set by Kohli and Co. For Rajasthan, it was Ben Stokes who fired a century at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to complete a hefty run chase of 195. Mumbai's Hardik Pandya scored 60 runs in 21 balls to mark his 4th IPL half-century.

Despite the loss, Mumbai stays at the top with a slightly damaged Net Run Rate (NRR). Rajasthan, however, have climbed to the 6th position, eliminating Chennai's chances of making the playoffs this season.

Here's the points table:

1. Mumbai Indians - 14 (points), 11 (games), +1.252 (NRR)

2. Delhi Capitals - 14 (points), 11 (games), +0.434 (NRR)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 (points), 11 (games), +0.092 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (points), 11 (games), -0.476 (NRR)

5. Kings XI Punjab - 10 (points), 11 (games), -0.103 (NRR)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 10 (points), 12 (games), -0.505 (NRR)

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8 (points), 11 (games), +0.029 (NRR)

8. Chennai Super Kings - 6 (points), 12 (games), -0.602 (NRR)

