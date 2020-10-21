IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 22, 2020?

On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 39th fixture of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata's batting line-up collapsed rather quickly, thanks to a spectacular bowling effort from Virat Kohli's Bangalore who managed to restrict Eoin Morgan's side at just 84 runs.

It was Bangalore's Mohammed Siraj who starred with his two maiden overs in the powerplay which also included three wickets. In doing so, Siraj created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in a single IPL match.

With the win, Bangalore has surpassed Mumbai Indians to take the second spot. Kolkata, on the other hand, remain fourth with a slightly damaged Net Run Rate (NRR).

Here's the points table:

1. Delhi Capitals - 14 (points), +0.774 (NRR)

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 (points), +1.201 (NRR)

3. Mumbai Indians - 12 (points), +1.201 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 (points), -0.828 (NRR)

5. Kings XI Punjab - 8 (points), -0.177 (NRR)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 8 (points), -0.591 (NRR)

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (points), +0.008 (NRR)

8. Chennai Super Kings - 6 (points), -0.463 (NRR)