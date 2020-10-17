IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 18, 2020?

On Saturday, fans witnessed two great contests - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings.

Steve Smith's Rajasthan suffered a 7-wicket defeat against Virat Kohli's Bangalore. Dhoni's Chennai, on the other hand, suffered another defeat against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi. That means, Chennai's campaign is now in grave danger as another loss would shatter their IPL playoff hopes.

Rajasthan's campaign is also on the verge of collapsing as the inaugural champions have lost six out of nine games. Having won only three, Rajasthan will face a tough challenge in their remaining five games.

Delhi has moved back on top of the points table. With 14 points in 9 games, the Iyer-led side are above Mumbai Indians who have played one less game.

Here's the points table:

1. Delhi Capitals - 14 (points), +0.921 (NRR)

2. Mumbai Indians - 12 (points), +1.353 (NRR)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 12 (points), -0.096 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 (points), -0.684 (NRR)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (points), +0.009 (NRR)

6. Chennai Super Kings - 6 (points), -0.386 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 6 (points), -0.778 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 4 (points), -0.295 (NRR)