IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 16, 2020?

On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab successfully defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second time in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Having lost by 8 wickets, Virat Kohli's Bangalore is the only team in this year's IPL who has not managed to defeat KL Rahul's Punjab.

Punjab nearly choked in the last over which was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. After needing 4 runs in 8 balls, Bangalore managed to bring Punjab down to requiring a single run off the last delivery.

Nicholas Pooran, who arrived at the pitch after Chris Gayle's dismissal on the penultimate ball, smashed the final ball for a maximum to give Punjab their second victory in eight games. Now, Punjab has a difficult task ahead which requires them to win all the matches if they want to revive their already dead IPL campaign in which the side sits at the bottom of the points table.

Bangalore, meanwhile, holds the third position with a slight damage to their Net Run Rate (NRR).

Here's the points table:

1. Delhi Capitals - 12 (points), +0.990 (NRR)

2. Mumbai Indians - 10 (points), +1.327 (NRR)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 (points), -0.139 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 (points), -0.577 (NRR)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (points), +0.009 (NRR)

6. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.390 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 6 (points), -0.844 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 4 (points), -0.295 (NRR)