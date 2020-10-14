IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 15, 2020?

On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals scripted a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals to retain the top spot in the Indian Premier League 2020 standings.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, lost a game they could have easily won as the required target was just 161. But, the top-order collapsed and skipper Steve Smith was dismissed after another disappointing performance.

Flavour of the season Rahul Tewatia didn't prove to be third time lucky as he too was not able to carry Rajasthan to another victory.

Rajasthan remain at the 7th spot in the points table with their Net Run Rate (NRR) getting worse.

Here's the points table:

1. Delhi Capitals - 12 (points), +0.990 (NRR)

2. Mumbai Indians - 10 (points), +1.327 (NRR)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 (points), -0.116 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 (points), -0.577 (NRR)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (points), +0.009 (NRR)

6. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.390 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 6 (points), -0.844 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 2 (points), -0.381 (NRR)