IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 12, 2020?

On Saturday, fans witnessed two great contests - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.

Steve Smith's Rajasthan defeated David Warner's Hyderabad by 5 wickets, and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai defeated Shreyas Iyer's Delhi also by 5 wickets to script their 4th consecutive win in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Following the win, Mumbai dethroned Delhi to take the top spot in the points table with 10 points in 7 games and a better Net Run Rate (NRR), which gives them the advantage over Shreyas Iyer's side.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, remains on the fifth spot with a slightly improved NRR. Rajasthan moved up a spot following their win against Warner's side. They now have 6 points in 7 games and stand below Hyderabad owing to a lower NRR.

Here's the points table:

1. Mumbai Indians - 10 (points), +1.327 (NRR)

2. Delhi Capitals - 10 (points), +1.038 (NRR)

3. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 (points), +0.017 (NRR)

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 (points), -0.820 (NRR)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (points), +0.153 (NRR)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 6 (points), -0.872 (NRR)

7. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.588 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 2 (points), -0.381 (NRR)