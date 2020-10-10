IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 11, 2020?

On Saturday, fans witnessed two great contests - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Virat Kohli's Bangalore defeated Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai by 37 runs, and Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata clinched a 2-run victory KL Rahul's Punjab, handing them their fifth loss in a row.

Following the win, Kolkata moved to the third spot with 8 points in 6 games. Bangalore, on the other hand, now stand fourth in the points table with 8 points in 6 matches. However, their Net Run Rate (NRR) difference puts the below Kolkata.

Here's the points table:

1. Delhi Capitals - 8 (points), +1.267 (NRR)

2. Mumbai Indians - 8 (points), +1.488 (NRR)

3. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 (points), +0.017 (NRR)

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 (points), -0.820 (NRR)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (points), +0.232 (NRR)

6. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.588 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 4 (points), -1.073 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 2 (points), -0.381 (NRR)