IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 10, 2020?

On Friday, Delhi Capitals scripted their third win in a row when they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It is Rajasthan's middle-order crisis that has led to their fourth defeat in a row. Ever since Rahul Tewatia pulled a brilliant comeback against Punjab on October 27, the batsmen, especially Steven Smith and Sanju Samson have failed to perform.

Earlier, Delhi were held off by a great bowling performance from Rajasthan. At a ground known for its run fests, Delhi set a target of 184, credit to the bowlers. But, what Rajasthan did, Delhi did it better as they bowled out Steven Smith's side at 138 with two balls to spare.

Following the win, Delhi Capitals became table toppers with 10 points to their name. Shreyas Iyer and Co have won five out of six games. Rajasthan, meanwhile, stay second to Punjab from the bottom with 4 points in 6 games.

Here's the points table:

1. Delhi Capitals - 8 (points), +1.267 (NRR)

2. Mumbai Indians - 8 (points), +1.488 (NRR)

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (points), +0.232 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 (points), +0.002 (NRR)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 (points), -1.355 (NRR)

6. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.371 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 4 (points), -1.073 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 2 (points), -0.431 (NRR)