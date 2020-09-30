IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 1, 2020?

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday scripted an easy win against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The match took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It was the KKR bowlers who ensured that key batsmen of Rajasthan Royals do not fire as the Dinesh Karthik led side clinched a 37 run win.

Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets each. Pat Cummins who dismissed Steve Smith in his first over gave away just 13 runs. It was an all-around bowling performance by KKR as they restricted the Royals to 137/9 in 20 overs.

The Royals started their chase on the wrong foot as they lost skipper Smith in the second over itself. Even Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler failed to take the attack to the opposition as the batsmen looked to rush things rather than hold ends up and take the chase deep down.

Mavi dismissed Samson (8) in the fifth over while Buttler (21) departed in the seventh over as Mavi struck again. Buttler's wicket triggered a middle-order collapse as Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag and last match wonder Rahul Tewatia all failed to leave a mark.

Royals kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 81/7 with 93 still needed in the last six overs. Jofra Archer, who had a decent run with the bat in the recent games, too departed after hitting a six.

Tom Curran was the highest scorer for the Royals. He smashed a half-century which included three glorious sixes. In the death overs, Curran and tailender Ankit Rajput scored some sixes and reduced the margin of defeat.

