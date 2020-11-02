IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of November 3?

Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals secured a top-two finish on their way to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs with a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also qualified, here on Monday.

While DC went straight to Qualifier 1, RCB made the playoffs after their opponents took more than 17.3 overs to complete the task, helping Virat Kohli's side to finish the league stage engagements with better net run rate than Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR will now need Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday to qualify.

Here's the points table as of November 2, 2020:

1. Mumbai Indians - 18 (points), 13 (games), +1.296 (NRR)

2. Delhi Capitals - 16 (points), 14 (games), -0.109 (NRR)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 (points), 14 (games), -0.172 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 14 (points), 14 (games), -0.214 (NRR)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 (points), 13 (games), +0.555 (NRR)

6. Kings XI Punjab - 12 (points), 14 (games), -0.162 (NRR)

7. Chennai Super Kings - 12 (points), 14 (games), -0.455 (NRR)

8. Rajasthan Royals - 12 (points), 14 (games), -0.569 (NRR)

