IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of November 2?

On Sunday, fans witnessed two thrilling contests - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

While Chennai's Indian Premier League campaign has already ended, it was a must-win contest for the other three teams.

Punjab's playoff dream succumbed to a nine-wicket defeat against Chennai and Knight Riders were victorious over Rajasthan to crush their playoff chances and keep their hopes alive.

Chennai's campaign had already ended, but MS Dhoni-led side registered two wins in their previous matches to make it difficult for the other remaining teams barring Mumbai Indians, who are enjoying the playoffs berth comfortably.

A win in today's fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will secure the second spot for either of the team. That means, the fight for the third spot will be a groundbreaking contest between the loser of today's fixture, Kolkata and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On another note, Hyderabad, whose Net Run Rate (NRR) is better than the other remaining teams yet to qualify, will face Mumbai Indians on November 3 in a bid to secure the playoff spot.

Here's the points table as of November 2, 2020:

1. Mumbai Indians - 18 (points), 13 (games), +1.296 (NRR)

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 (points), 13 (games), -0.145 (NRR)

3. Delhi Capitals - 14 (points), 13 (games), -0.159 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 14 (points), 14 (games), -0.214 (NRR)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 (points), 13 (games), +0.555 (NRR)

6. Kings XI Punjab - 12 (points), 14 (games), -0.162 (NRR)

7. Chennai Super Kings - 12 (points), 14 (games), -0.455 (NRR)

8. Rajasthan Royals - 12 (points), 14 (games), -0.569 (NRR)