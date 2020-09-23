IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of Sep 22, 2020?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by Steve Smith beat MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 16 runs in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

In a highly competitive game, both the teams touched the 200-run mark but the Royals managed to outshine CSK on the back of Sanju Samson's blistering 32-ball 74, Smith's composed 69 and fast bowler Jofra Archer's four consecutive sixes in the last over, and then leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia's three-wicket haul.

Chasing a mammoth 217-run target, Chennai Super Kings got off to a good start but wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Faf du Plessis kept their hopes alive but the match came to a point when CSK needed 48 runs from 12 deliveries which was almost impossible.

Skipper MS Dhoni did smash three consecutive sixes to Tom Curran in the last over but it was too late.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have moved to the top spot in the points table. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is number two after their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Here is the Points Table:

1. Rajasthan Royals - 2 (points), +0.800 (NRR)

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2 (points), +0.500 (NRR)

3. Delhi Capitals - 2 (points), +0.000 (NRR)

4. Chennai Super Kings - 2 (points), -0.145 (NRR)

5. Kings XI Punjab - 0 (points), +0.000 (NRR)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 0 (points), +0.000 (NRR)

7. Mumbai Indians - 0 (points), -0.486 (NRR)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0 (points), -0.500 (NRR)