IPL 2020: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab on TV and online

The IPL 2020 began on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locking horns against each other. MS Dhoni-led Chennai managed to win the opening encounter by five wickets.

Now, after the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, it’s time for another interesting match in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals will be taking on Kings XI Punjab in their opening match of IPL 2020.

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai in the UAE.

When will the match start?

The match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will begin on 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 20).

Where to watch live coverage of the match?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will be aired live on the follwing channels

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 3

Star Sports 3 HD

How to watch the live coverage online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will be available on Hotstar.