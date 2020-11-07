IPL 2020: We're good enough to win against 'dangerous team', says DC's Marcus Stoinis

Ahead of the Qualifier 2 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis called the opponents a "dangerous team" but added that the side has the potential to defeat them and qualify for the final.

Delhi suffered a 57-run loss against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer-led side will face a tough fight from Hyderabad as they lost both their league encounters against them.

"They have been in good form this season. They've finished the season really well, raced into the playoffs, and they won last night obviously. They're a strong team and have got some really good batters, some in-form players, some dangerous bowlers as well, so it's going to be a good game," Stoinis said in Delhi Capitals release.

"I think Rashid Khan is obviously a great bowler - everyone knows that. He's going to be dangerous and important for them. Then you've got David Warner at the top of the order and then Kane Williamson, who has been really organised and has steadied the ship for them a few times. So like I said, they're a dangerous team, but I think if we play some good cricket then we're good enough to win," the 31-year-old added.

With 314 runs and 9 wickets to his name, Stoinis has arguably had his best season in the IPL this year but the all-rounder believes his team's victories mean more than his individual performance.

"It's always nice to make runs, but it's always better for the team when you win. So hopefully I'll be doing everything that I can and prepare as well as I can tonight and tomorrow morning, but at the end of the day just hopefully we get that win (tomorrow)," he said.

Stoinis acknowledged that conditions in the UAE have differed in matches but expressed belief that his side has the ability to adapt.

"Yeah, it's been a little bit hard to tell - I mean some nights there's been dew, some nights there's been a lot less - which has affected whether it's a lot easier to chase or bat first. But I guess the main thing is that we adapt when we get there, and I assume the (Abu Dhabi) wicket is going to be a lot central so both boundaries will be equally big. So it will be about being smart - certainly as a bowling unit and as individual batters. But we'll be able to adapt to whatever is out there," said the Aussie.

Quizzed as to what motivates his team ahead of Saturday, Stoinis said, "The thought of some silverware, and a trophy for the Delhi Capitals' franchise is all the motivation we need. So like I said, there's only two games left in the IPL - it's been a long tournament, we've been away from family and friends, but this is what we play for - this is what every professional cricketer plays for - to win big competitions like the IPL, so motivation is always there," he said.

Delhi Capitals will take on SunRisers Hyderabad at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 8.