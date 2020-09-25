IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag picks his favourite captain after MS Dhoni

After Mumbai Indians' (MI) resounding victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday by 49 runs, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has termed MI skipper Rohit Sharma as the best captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni.

“I have always been saying that Rohit Sharma is the best captain in this tournament after MS Dhoni. The way he understands the game and makes tactical changes, it’s simply outstanding,” Sehwag said in an interview with Gaurav Kapur on Cricbuzz.

The former swashbuckling batsman pointed out how Rohit Sharma brought West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard to bowl when KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana had started to build a partnership. “Had there been any other captain instead of Rohit in the game against Kolkata, he would’ve used Krunal Pandya against Nitish Rana -- move that would’ve backfired,” Sehwag said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the fourth batsman in IPL history to hit 200 or more sixes after Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni. He is also the second Indian to achieve the feat after CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Sharma reached the milestone in his explosive knock of 80 against KKR. He whacked six sixes and three boundaries in his 54-ball knock.

Mumbai Indians will next play against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 28 in Dubai.