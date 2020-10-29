IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's exchange with Suryakumar Yadav amid MI vs RCB match has Twitter incensed

The Royal Challengers Bangalore may have lost their IPL Match last night, but social media is outraged with Captain Virat Kohli for a different reason. To recapitulate, the Mumbai Indians had won the match, with Suryakumar Yadav shining bright with an unbeaten 79 off 23 balls, and winning the Player of the Match award.

Yadav, who recently made headlines after being left out of Team India's upcoming Australia Tour appeared to be batting with a grim determination on Wednesday. Having come in after MI lost the in-form Quinton de Kock in the sixth over, he went on to hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings.