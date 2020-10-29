IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's exchange with Suryakumar Yadav amid MI vs RCB match has Twitter incensed

The Royal Challengers Bangalore may have lost their IPL Match last night, but social media is outraged with Captain Virat Kohli for a different reason. To recapitulate, the Mumbai Indians had won the match, with Suryakumar Yadav shining bright with an unbeaten 79 off 23 balls, and winning the Player of the Match award.
Yadav, who recently made headlines after being left out of Team India's upcoming Australia Tour appeared to be batting with a grim determination on Wednesday. Having come in after MI lost the in-form Quinton de Kock in the sixth over, he went on to hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings.
Now, a brief interaction between Kohli and Yadav has become a talking point on social media. The short clip that many have shared comes from the match livestream, and shows Kolhi briskly walking up to Yadav. While the latter does not react immediately, he walks of within seconds of the RCB Captain's arrival at his side. While there does not seem to have been any conversation between the two, most on social media agreed that it was not an amicable exchange.
"That stare game between Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli says it all. He is on a mission. not getting selected has seriously affected him," opined one user.
"Kohli came to sledge SuryaKumar Yadav during the break and Surya left like a gentleman," wrote another.
Interestingly, Yadav found no mention in Kohli's post match comments about the team's loss. After suffering a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli credited the opponent bowlers and said 'they bowled in good areas in the last 5 overs and stopped us 20 runs short'.
Take a look at some of the tweets and comments:
(With inputs from agencies)