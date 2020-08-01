IPL 2020: Virat Kohli readies his Royal Challengers Bangalore gear

The IPL is set to be Indian cricketers' first assignment since March when coronavirus pandemic destroyed the cricketing calendar.

While international cricket recently returned with #raisethebat Test series between England and West Indies, Indian cricketers have had to be content with being at home due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Kohli will hope a change in venue will bring in luck as RCB look to end their IPL trophy drought. Pointing towards their high-profile batting order, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg had earlier tipped RCB to finally win the tournament this time around.

"They (RCB) will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper but they have never been able to go out and get the job done," Hogg said in video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Now, with the inclusion of (Aaron) Finch at the top, he will be able to dominate the powerplay overs...get some quick runs and relieve the pressure off AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the middle-order.

"Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament," he added.