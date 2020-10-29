IPL 2020: Virat Kohli credits MI bowlers after RCB's 5-wicket loss; says team was 'in game until 17th over'

Kohli said the bowlers kept them in the game till the 17th over but the side failed to get a breakthrough and ended up losing the game.

"We were in the game until the 17th over and that was a decent effort by our bowlers. It's basically up to the gut of the captain and the conditions, we thought Dale and Morris for the initial swing and Washy in the powerplay. We needed a few wickets there, but their batsmen did a good job. This is always going to happen - some teams peak early and some do better later," the skipper said.

"As we can see, the teams in the lower half are turning out some really good performances now. When it's a top-two clash, it will always be intense and in a competition like the IPL, you can't expect any team to back down and be blown away," he added.

With this win, Mumbai have cemented its place in the play-off with 16 points in 12 games while RCB are at second spot with 12 points in as many matches.

Suryakumar Yadav's 79 off 43 balls guided the side over the line. Chasing 165, MI openers Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan started well for the side and stitched a 37-run stand but the duo failed to covert their knocks. De kock played a knock of 18 runs while Kishan smashed 25 off 19.