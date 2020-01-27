IPL 2020 to have concussion substitutes; no change in match timings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will have concussion substitutes from this season, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on the sidelines of the league's governing council meeting on Monday.

Under the new ICC rule, a player who has been concussed either while batting, bowling or on the field, can be withdrawn from the game and be replaced, subject to approval by the match referee.

Ganguly also said, “There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like earlier years. There was discussion about 7.30 pm but it’s not happening,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters after the meeting.

He added there will be five doubleheaders (4 p.m. and 8 p.m.) this time.

Amidst the reports that the final will be played in Ahmedabad's New Sardar Stadium, Ganguly cleared that the final will be played in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium only. “IPL final will be held in Mumbai,” Ganguly said.