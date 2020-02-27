IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad shift captaincy from Kane Williamson to David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad have named David Warner as their captain for the upcoming IPL 2020. They have dropped Kane Williamson as captain. Kane captained the side for almost all the matches in the 2019 season. Even Bhuvneshwar Kumar captained the side in the absence of Kane.
Sunrisers Hyderabad took to their Twitter account to announce the change in the captaincy. They shared a video of David Warner and wrote, "#OrangeArmy, our captain for #IPL2020 is @davidwarner31".
In the video, David Warner said, "I am thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL, I am grateful for this opportunity, I would like to thank Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for leading the side last year. I would try my best to help the side lift the trophy this year".
David Warner was the orange cap holder in last year's edition, having scored a whopping 611 runs in 11 matches.
David Warner, along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, was handed a one-year ban for his involvement in the infamous 'Sandpaper gate' scandal against South Africa in 2018.
Ever since returning from the ban, Warner has been in excellent touch for Australia. He topscored for his team in last year's ICC Men's World Cup and has looked mercurial in limited-overs format. He also played a crucial knock of 57 runs in the third T20I match South Africa to help his team win the series.
Earlier this month, Warner had hinted that he could quit T20 cricket in the next "few years" to prolong his Test and ODI career and spend more time with his young family, which includes three children.
Speaking to the Australian Associated Press, he said, "I think you look at Twenty20 internationals, we've got back-to-back World Cups as well. That's probably a format that could be one I drop in a few years. It's going to be very difficult to play all three forms - and good luck to all the guys that want to keep playing - it's challenging."
