IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar picks 'this' player as match-winner for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Skipper Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have consistently been underperforming in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this time around, the team looks more balanced, and with Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa and a few Indian youngsters coming in, RCB is one of the top contenders to bag the trophy.

The much-anticipated IPL will begin today (Saturday) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the fact that the pitches in UAE are traditionally more conducive to spin bowling, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has picked leggie Yuzvendra Chahal as the match-winner for RCB.

The cricketing great also suggested RCB's batting pillars - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers - to open the innings as the pitches would get slower.

“On pitches that will get slower, it may be a good idea to have both the champion batsmen open the batting while the ball is hard and new and will come on to the bat nicely than when the spinners are operating. Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal could be a match-winner for RCB on those pitches,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

On Friday, RCB released their official anthem dedicated to their fans. Taking to Twitter, RCB wrote, "The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it's dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army."