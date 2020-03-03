IPL 2020: #StartTheWhistles because the MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina bromance video is exactly what CSK needs

In the video, Chinna Thala Raina and Thala Dhoni hug it out in a surprise meeting.

Raina believes Dhoni is the best captain India ever had. Raina was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team under Dhoni and has played most of his cricket under the former skipper.

Chinna Thala Raina will once again be an integral part of Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) army.

Speaking exclusively to The Super Kings show on Star Sports Tamil, Raina said, "I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room."

With the three restricted stands being reopened, CSK will finally have a full house when they play their home matches this season and Chinna Thala urged fans to fill the stadium in every CSK home game. "We have all the seats available. Hopefully, we'll have more fans now so that there is it will be more energy on the field," Raina said.

Meanwhile, fans and admirers of Dhoni were waiting in bated breath for their 'thala' to get back into action. Their prayers finally yielded fruits as the wicketkeeper-batsman on Monday gloved-up and took to the nets in his yellow jersey.

The official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings posted a video of their captain taking guard with the euphoric crowd cheering him. "A grand waltz to take guard! #StartTheWhistles #SuperTraining," CSK tweeted.