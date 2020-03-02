IPL 2020: #StartTheWhistles because 'Thala' MS Dhoni is taking guard in style for Chennai Super Kings

Fans and admirers of Mahendra Singh Dhoni were waiting in bated breath for their 'thala' to get back into action. Their prayers have finally yielded fruits as the wicketkeeper-batsman on Monday gloved-up and took to the nets in his yellow jersey.

The official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings posted a video of their captain taking guard with the euphoric crowd cheering him. "A grand waltz to take guard! #StartTheWhistles #SuperTraining," CSK tweeted.

Watch Video: