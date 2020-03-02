IPL 2020: #StartTheWhistles because 'Thala' MS Dhoni is taking guard in style for Chennai Super Kings

Fans and admirers of Mahendra Singh Dhoni were waiting in bated breath for their 'thala' to get back into action. Their prayers have finally yielded fruits as the wicketkeeper-batsman on Monday gloved-up and took to the nets in his yellow jersey.
The official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings posted a video of their captain taking guard with the euphoric crowd cheering him. "A grand waltz to take guard! #StartTheWhistles #SuperTraining," CSK tweeted.
Watch Video:
Twitter users weren't able to keep calm after watching their favourite batsman taking centre stage after a long hiatus.
Here are some of the reactions:
Earlier, the official handle of the team posted another video of MS Dhoni arriving in Chennai and captioned the post as: "Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen".
The training camp of Chennai Super Kings will begin only after March 19, while the team will take on Mumbai Indians on March 29 in the tournament opener.
The 38-year-old last played competitive cricket was during the 2019 World Cup. He had to face severe criticism for his slow batting approach during the tournament, especially against England and New Zealand (semi-final).
Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list, which made Netizens believe that the three-time World Champion has hung his boots.