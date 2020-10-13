IPL 2020: SRH bowler T Natarajan fulfills this wish in match against MS Dhoni's CSK

In the ongoing Indian Premier League contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, the former's bowler T Natarajan fulfilled one of his wishes when he dismissed the opponent's side skipper MS Dhoni.

The rookie pacer bowled a wide yorker which was miscued by Thala, right into the hands of Kane Williamson.

Dismissing Dhoni has been on Natarajan's to-do list which he revealed during his interview with Ravichandran Ashwin. The spinner also congratulated Natarajan for the wicket.

"Well done da @Natarajan_91. Great moment for you," he wrote on Twitter.