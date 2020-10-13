IPL 2020: SRH bowler T Natarajan fulfills this wish in match against MS Dhoni's CSK

In the ongoing Indian Premier League contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, the former's bowler T Natarajan fulfilled one of his wishes when he dismissed the opponent's side skipper MS Dhoni.
The rookie pacer bowled a wide yorker which was miscued by Thala, right into the hands of Kane Williamson.
Dismissing Dhoni has been on Natarajan's to-do list which he revealed during his interview with Ravichandran Ashwin. The spinner also congratulated Natarajan for the wicket.
"Well done da @Natarajan_91. Great moment for you," he wrote on Twitter.
Dhoni had come on to the crease after Shane Watson was dismissed in the 17th over. His mindset was to script some quickfire runs and help his side reach a respectable total.
Thala achieved that to some extent when he scored a 13-ball 21,which included two fours and a six, all of which came against Natarajan.
Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared a 81-run stand but Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai to 167 for 6 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Watson's 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and three maximums, while Rayudu's hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 34-ball 41-run knock.
Jadeja (25 not out) and Dhoni (21 off 13 balls) played quick cameos smashing a total of five fours and two sixes between them in a stand of 32 in just 2.4 overs.
