IPL 2020: Skipper Virat Kohli clears the air about Chris Morris' absence from the RCB squad

South African pacer Chris Morris, who is an integral part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been absent due to an injury, providing a cause of concern for Virat Kohli's side.

Bangalore started this year's Indian Premier League campaign on a decent note, winning three out of five games. The latest setback came against Delhi Capitals when Kohli's side suffered a 59-run loss on Monday. The defeat sparked a few arguments from fans who believe Morris could have contained Delhi in the death overs and also pose as hard hitting middle-order batsman to provide stability.

However, following the defeat, Kohli was asked about Morris' whereabouts. The skipper cleared the air saying the pacer was close to playing against Delhi, but just missed out.

"Chris was really close to playing today as well but couldn’t make it," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports.

Even Kohli agrees Morris' presence will provide a certain balance in the squad. "We have four days before the next game, once he comes back into the squad it is a different balance altogether," Kohli said.

Next, RCB will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in a class clash of the captains.