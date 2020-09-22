IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer sparks conflict of interest controversy after remarks on Sourav Ganguly, issues clarification

A day after his remarks on BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer on Monday issued a clarification, saying he just wanted to express his gratitude towards the former India captain who served as the franchise mentor in the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier on Sunday, Iyer sparked a controversy after he thanked Sourav Ganguly for the mentorship.

"We would have bowled first as well. I have learned to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier. Looking forward to a great season - We have plenty of options and it was difficult settling for the best XI - Hetmyer, Rabada, Stoinis, and Nortje make our four overseas players," Iyer had said during the toss against Kings XI Punjab.

According to a report in The Week, Iyer specifically said that he was lucky to have them around right now.

“And I’m really lucky to be having them around me right now,” Iyer had reportedly said.

His remarks created a controversy with people on social media calling it a conflict of interest. Ganguly, as the BCCI president, cannot be associated with any IPL franchise. The former India skipper had become the BCCI President in October 2019.

Iyer issued a clarification on Monday and tweeted, "As a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being a part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season. My comment yesterday was to emphasise my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain."

Ganguly served as the mentor of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 before he took over as the chief of the BCCI.

This is not the first instance when Ganguly has been accused of conflict of interest.

Last year, Ganguly had received a conflict of interest notice from Indian board's Ethics officer DK Jain who had asked the former captain to choose one post at a time.

Before being elected as the President of BCCI, Ganguly was executing several roles with the game as he was the mentor of Delhi Capitals in 2019 season, he also did commentary in the 2019 World Cup for Star Sports and was the chief of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

In addition, JSW Cement (part of JSW Group that is also the Delhi Capitals’ principal sponsor) had appointed Ganguly as its brand ambassador, according to reports.