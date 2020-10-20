IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan creates history, registers second consecutive century

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday became the first player to register consecutive centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan achieved the feat as he brought up his century against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the match against KXIP, Dhawan smashed 12 fours and 3 sixes to bring up his century off just 57 balls.

"Back to back 100s for @SDhawan25. He is the first player to have consecutive centuries in IPL. Take a bow, Gabbar," the official handle of IPL tweeted.