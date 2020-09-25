IPL 2020: Shane Watson scripts 1000 runs to his name for Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson has completed 1000 runs for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The record came in CSK's ongoing fixture against Delhi Capitals.

Watson completed 1000 runs with a fancy maximum to his name. But, the Australian was dismissed soon after. He scored 14 runs off 16 deliveries.

Shaw, meanwhile, starred with a 43-ball 64 to help Delhi Capitals reach 175/3 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He was also involved in a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan (35).

After the openers' dismissals Rishabh Pant (37 not out) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26) scored 58 for the third wicket to build on the solid foundation.

Shaw and Dhawan started patiently before dictating the flow of the game throughout the first half of the DC innings. It was Piyush Chawla who provided the breakthrough for CSK as Dhawan looked to up the ante after the 10th over. He tried a reverse sweep but ended up taking the ball on the pads. The umpire raised the finger and Dhawan walked without bothering to take a review.

Interestingly, replays showed that Deepak Chahar had got an inside edge off Shaw that was collected by Dhoni but no CSK player appealed for the catch and it went unnoticed. Eventually, Chawla got Shaw in his next over with MS Dhoni stumping the 20-year-old.

Shreyas was dismissed in the 19th over by Sam Curran with Dhoni diving to his right to complete the catch.

However, CSK's chase is looking next to impossible. Recent performances will force Dhoni to devise a new strategy, especially in the batting department which has been below-par apart except Faf du Plessis.