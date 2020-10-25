IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad's confident knock helps CSK beat RCB and end losing streak

Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 146, CSK got off to a good start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis put on 46 runs inside the first five overs, keeping the side, way ahead of the asking run-rate. However, RCB struck back in the sixth over as Chris Morris dismissed du Plessis (25).

Ambati Rayudu then joined Gaikwad in the middle and the duo did not let the momentum slip for CSK. The duo put on 67 runs for the second wicket. With CSK just 33 runs away from the target, RCB got the wicket of Rayudu (39) in the 14th over of the innings.

In the end, MS Dhoni (19*) and Gaikwad (65*) guided CSK to an easy eight-wicket win with 8 balls to spare.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 39 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Opting to bat first, RCB got off to a steady start as openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch put on 31 runs for the first wicket, however, CSK came back strongly as Sam Curran dismissed Finch (15) in the fourth over of the innings.

In the seventh over of the innings, Padikkal (22) was also sent back to the pavilion. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad combined at the boundary fence to produce a spectacular catch off the bowling of Mitchell Santner, reducing RCB to 46/2.

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli then got together at the crease and the duo retrieved the innings for RCB. Both batsmen played out the middle overs with caution and accumulated runs to keep the scoreboard ticking for RCB.

Both batsmen put on a partnership of 82 runs. However, in search of some quick runs, de Villiers (39) lost his wicket in the 18th over as he was sent back to the pavilion by Deepak Chahar. In the penultimate over, Kohli (50) and Moeen Ali (1) were also sent back to the pavilion by Sam Curran, reducing RCB to 138/5.

In the final over, CSK did not concede many runs, and Deepak Chahar bowled a tight over, restricting RCB to under the 150-run mark. For CSK, Sam Curran scalped three wickets.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 150/2 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 65*, Ambati Rayudu 39, Yuzvendra Chahal 1-21) defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore 145/6 (Virat Kohli 50, AB de Villiers 39, Sam Curran 3-19) by eight wickets.