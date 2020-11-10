IPL 2020: Ruthless Rohit and Co lift fifth IPL title

Ruthless Mumbai Indians won an unprecedented fifth Indian Premier League title as Delhi Capitals, for all their effort and ambition, were left to contend with a runners-up finish on the podium, following a five-wicket defeat.

As usual, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 51-ball 68 as MI chased down a target of 157 in 18.4 overs after Trent Boult (3/30) reduced the Capitals to 22 for three with an excellent display of fast bowling.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten fifty lifted Delhi Capitals to 156 for seven after the defending champions had them in all sorts of trouble in the summit showdown.

Mumbai Indians were off to their best possible start with Boult squaring Marcus Stoinis all ends up with the very first delivery. Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed in no time and the Capitals soon found themselves on a sticky wicket.