IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: Check out these 6 interesting records made during the match

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fell short by 16 runs to chase the 217-run target set by Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Sanju Samson's blistering 32-ball 74, Smith's composed 69 and fast bowler Jofra Archer's four consecutive sixes in the last over, and then leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) register their first win of the tournament in as many games.

Here are some interesting records made during the match:

1. Rajasthan Royals smashed 17 sixes on Tuesday which is a record for the team in the IPL. They surpassed their previous record of 14 each against Deccan Chargers in 2008 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.

2. 33 sixes were hit during the match which is a tie with the RCB vs CSK game in 2018.

RCB vs CSK Bengaluru 2018 - 33 sixes

RR vs CSK Sharjah 2020 - 33 sixes

CSK vs KKR Chennai 2018 - 31 sixes

KXIP vs KKR Indore 2018 - 31 sixes

DD vs GL Delhi 2017 - 31 sixes

3. Sanju Samson's 19-ball half-century was the second fastest for the Rajasthan-based franchise.

Jos Buttler v DD Delhi 2019 - 18 balls

Owais Shah vs RCB Bengaluru 2012 - 19 balls

Sanju Samson vs CSK Sharjah 2020 - 19 balls

4. 119 runs in 10 overs is the most scored by any team against CSK in IPL history.

5. This was also the first time in IPL that the Royals has beaten CSK batting first since 2010.

6. Sanju Samson now jointly holds the record for the fastest IPL fifty in UAE.

David Miller v RR 2014 - 19 balls

Sanju Samson v CSK 2020 - 19 balls

Marcus Stoinis v KXIP 2020 - 20 balls

Glenn Maxwell v SRH 2014 - 21 balls

Glenn Maxwell v CSK 2014 - 25 balls