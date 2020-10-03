IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Live: Score, Commentary for the 15th match of Dream11 IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers on Saturday.

Having played their first two games at Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues, Royals got their strategy wrong in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

The ground here too is on the bigger side and Royals' experience of playing in Dubai will help them take more informed decisions. RCB will also be making their first appearance at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The Royals have now understood the perils of playing on bigger grounds and their leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal accepted the fear of unknown.

Both Royals and the RCB go into Saturday's afternoon match with two wins in three games.

Squads:

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

RR: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.