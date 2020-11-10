IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma set to join 'double century' club in tournament final against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to achieve yet another milestone in the Indian Premier League. The five-time IPL winner will play his 200th game in this year's IPL final against Delhi Capitals.

Rohit is the second player after Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni to achieve this milestone.

The skipper will also be looking forward to perform in the innings to better his record in the IPL playoffs, something which is statistically poor. With a better batting performance, Rohit can complete a number of statistical records for himself.

Rohit needs only eight runs to cross 4000 runs in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. As the skipper of Mumbai Indians, Rohit needs just 43 runs to reach 3000 runs. Out of the 5162 runs Rohit has scored, 1171 runs have come while batting for Deccan Chargers in the initial stages of IPL.

Next, Rohit needs 94 runs to become the second Indian player to reach 9000 runs in the shortest format of the game. The first player to reach this milestone is none other than Virat Kohli.

Talking about the upcoming clash, Delhi Capitals, who have never before entered an IPL final, will be keen to clinch their maiden title on their first entry into the summit clash on Tuesday when they lock horns with four-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Rohit Sharma-led MI are being considered as the title favourites ever since the season began in September and the team has largely lived up to the expectation.

DC, on the other side, started the season with a bang before faltering in the second-half. However, they managed to enter the playoffs and later sealed the berth in the final with an inspired performance against SRH.

Looking at the win percentage, both DC and MI look pretty equal on paper. However, one thing separating the two sides will definitely be consistency.