IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma reaches 5000 runs in Indian Premier League, joins Raina and Kohli in exclusive club

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday achieved another milestone as he completed 5000 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the third batsman to do so after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.

This came in the IPL match against King XI Punjab.

Sharma achieved the feat in 192 matches, most for the top three scoreres.

Virat Kohli, who is the top run-scorer with 5430 runs has played 180 matches while Suresh Raina has 5368 runs in 193 innings.

Kohli reached 5000 runs in 157 matches while Raina achieved the feat in his 173rd match.