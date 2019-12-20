IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma is a better troll than a batsman - here's proof

The auction of the biggest money-spinning cricket tournament in the world- Indian Premier League concluded on Thursday. Australian speedster Pat Cummins was the biggest buy at the auction, followed by the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell. Cummins was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 Cr, while Maxwell went to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 Cr.

Chris Lynn was the first player to go under the hammer. Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs 2 Cr. Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was another good buy for the Mumbai based franchise, who bought him for Rs 8 Cr.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma also had fun during the auctions. The right-handed batsman was seen following the bidding on the franchise's Instagram page. During the Insta-live, Sharma was seen commenting twice. First he commented, 'Where will Rohit Sharma bat' and later 'Nation wants to know'.