IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma is a better troll than a batsman - here's proof

The auction of the biggest money-spinning cricket tournament in the world- Indian Premier League concluded on Thursday. Australian speedster Pat Cummins was the biggest buy at the auction, followed by the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell. Cummins was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 Cr, while Maxwell went to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 Cr.
Chris Lynn was the first player to go under the hammer. Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs 2 Cr. Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was another good buy for the Mumbai based franchise, who bought him for Rs 8 Cr.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma also had fun during the auctions. The right-handed batsman was seen following the bidding on the franchise's Instagram page. During the Insta-live, Sharma was seen commenting twice. First he commented, 'Where will Rohit Sharma bat' and later 'Nation wants to know'.
Rohit Sharma's comments soon made it to Twitter through screenshots. One user commented, "Hitman on the field and off the field as well!"
The 32-year-old batsman has mostly been a floater for the Mumbai franchise. In 2019, he opened for the team along with wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. Earlier, he has assumed the role at number 3 and 4. However, in IPL 2020 the team has picked up the destructive Chris Lynn. Hence, Rohit might go back to his usual spot in the IPL.
Along with Lynn and Coulter-Nile, Mumbai Indians also bought Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Saurabh Tiwary and Mohsin Khan at the auctions.
Complete Mumbai Indians squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare (wk), Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan.
