IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma all set to break Suresh Raina’s massive record after reaching 5000 runs against KXIP

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday scored a brilliant 70 (45) against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
During the game, the opening batsman crossed another milestone as he completed 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming only the third batsman to do so after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.
Sharma achieved the feat in 192 matches, the most among the top three scorers.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer with 5,430 runs. He has played 180 matches while Suresh Raina has scored 5,368 runs in 193 innings.
Kohli reached the 5,000-run mark in 157 matches while Raina achieved the feat in his 173rd match.
After reaching this milestone, Rohit Sharma is all set to break another massive record. With his half-century on Friday, the MI skipper has now scored 38 half-centuries in IPL and has equalled Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina.
Both Sharma and Raina are now tied at the 2nd place in the list, only behind Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who has scored 44 IPL half-centuries.
Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has scored 37 IPL fifties, while Virat Kohli has 36.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was pleased with the overall "batting performance" of the team on Friday. The right-handed batsman said the side knew that taking early wickets was the key and they did that only.
"Was a great win. We didn't start really well, but we knew, the kind of attack Punjab has, we wanted to capitalise on that towards the back end. Hardik and Pollard back themselves to get those runs in the end," said Rohit during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.
"They (Hardik and Pollard) have done that on many occasions. It is nice to have them in form. Overall very happy with the batting performances. we knew it wasn't going to be easy with the ball. We knew taking early wickets was crucial. We did that," he added.
Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
(With ANI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)