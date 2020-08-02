IPL 2020 receives govt nod - Here's what we know so far

Incidentally, the IPL Governing Council has decided to retain all sponsors of the event, including Chinese companies.

"The tournament will run for 51 days, usually the IPL should go on for 49 days as per the constitution, however in the meeting it has been decided that we will go to Supreme Court for conducting the IPL in 51 days," sources within the BCCI told ANI.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic in spate in India, the tournament is being held in UAE, and now, the venues have been revealed. The matches will be played at three venues, namely Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, reportedly because they are easily accessible by road and safety protocols can be easily maintained.

There will only be 10 double headers this time around, and on those days, afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 pm.

The women's IPL will begin from November 1, and there will be four teams.

Further details awaited.