IPL 2020: RCB skipper Virat Kohli happy with 'how the team is shaping up'

After a five-month hiatus, cricketers returned to training for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

And Virat Kohli, who is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore, is happy with how his team is shaping up.

"Few shoulders were sour initially, because we threw after months and suddenly you realise few muscles are sleep. So I (Kohli) think the guys are getting back into the intensity levels that we want," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB's official Twitter handle.

"I think we have moved ahead in a balanced manner. We didn't wanna be like a maniac doing six sessions in six days. We gave ample time to the boys and will continue to do the same along the course of the next few training sessions," he added.