IPL 2020: RCB sign Muthoot Fincorp Ltd as title sponsor

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry.

The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued "jersey front" logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement said.

The partnership will commence in February.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Chairman, Sanjeev Churiwala said, "We, at Royal Challengers Bangalore are pleased to be associating with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, Muthoot Blue, as our title sponsor, as they bring passion and core values that we as a brand believe in. We are positive that both Royal Challengers and Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, Muthoot Blue, will be able to channelize this collaboration in a brilliant way."