IPL 2020: RCB sign Muthoot Fincorp Ltd as title sponsor

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry.
The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued "jersey front" logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement said.
The partnership will commence in February.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Chairman, Sanjeev Churiwala said, "We, at Royal Challengers Bangalore are pleased to be associating with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, Muthoot Blue, as our title sponsor, as they bring passion and core values that we as a brand believe in. We are positive that both Royal Challengers and Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, Muthoot Blue, will be able to channelize this collaboration in a brilliant way."
Elaborating on the Group's deep connection with sports, Thomas George Muthoot, Director, Muthoot Pappachan Group and Director of Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. said, "Our aim has been to empower human ambitions by providing support to the spirit of the individuals who strive to surpass numerous hinderances and attain their goals. Sports have the power to bring out sportsman spirit and the passion in an individual and transcend the barriers of socio-economic status, language, religion and culture. Muthoot Pappachan Group has been closely connected with several sports in various capacities.
"Further we believe that T20 has played a crzucial role in enhancing the opportunity for more and more young Indians to make a proud career in cricket. With several players being identified from different parts and even remote corners of the country to showcase their talent at the revered arena, the tournament has immensely motivated and given avenues to the youngsters in India since its inception. We are proud to join hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore for T20 and will endeavour to support the players in every way possible."
