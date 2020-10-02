IPL 2020: Rashid Khan to complete 50 IPL matches as CSK takes on SRH

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan, who is currently a vital part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, is playing his 50th Indian Premier League match today as SRH faces Chennai Super Kings.
Khan has taken 59 wickets in the IPL at a strike rate of 19.72.
In SRH's previous encounter against Delhi Capitals, Khan dismissed the threatening batting line-up consisting of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and the skipper Shreyas Iyer, thereby restricting DC on 147 runs at the loss of 7 wickets.
"I don't put pressure on myself that I have to create an impact. I just keep myself calm and composed and focus on what I can do. I just go out there and do the basics right and enjoy the game," Khan had said. "I bowled quicker today, when I started and bowled my first ball, I realized it. You need two three balls to know what the right pace is. In these conditions you need to bowl back of a length to the batsmen." He was also awarded Man of the Match.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing contest, it was India's U-19 skipper Priyam Garg who helped SRH in reaching a respectable target of 164.
After a below-par performance from the top-order SRH batsmen, it was the 19-year-old whose 26-run 50 took Warner and Co to a respectable total.
At 15 overs, SRH were just at the 100-run mark with the loss of four wickets. Garg and youngster Abhishek Sharma, who scored 31 runs off 24 deliveries, scripted a total of 12 needful boundaries, including one maximum each.
